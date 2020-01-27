Jilted north-east man threatened to have ex’s new partner stabbed

A jilted lover threatened to have his ex’s new partner stabbed – in front of his mum.

Ryan Buchan flew into a rage after learning his ex-girlfriend had been seeing someone else.

After the pair broke up, but still lived together, the 26-year-old launched into a vile rant about her and her new partner lasting several hours.

Depute fiscal Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “On November 13 last year just before 2am the complainer returned home having been at her new partner’s house.”

When Buchan learned this he said: “You’re lucky I don’t put your head through a window.”

He told the woman to follow him to the kitchen, stating: “Sit down. You’re going to be here for a while.”

Ms Simpson said: “The accused said he knew people that would either stab the new partner or break his legs.

“He said he had already spoken to people about doing that.

“The accused said he would make the complainer watch what was going to happen to the new partner, and the new partner’s mum would also be made to watch.”

He also “threatened to have the complainer’s new partner fired from his workplace”, and told the woman she “had no idea what was coming for her”.

The ordeal came to an end at 5.15am when the woman said she had to get ready for work and walked away.

Buchan also pushed the woman and caused her to hit her head against a wall in a separate incident on June 25.

Buchan, of Moor Place, Portlethen, admitted engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of his ex partner. The incident happened at the address they shared on School Road in Stonehaven.

Defence agent Graham Morrison said the woman had been “seeing somebody else behind his back” and Buchan had been advised of this by a friend.

He said: “That night she said she’d been going out to get some bread and didn’t come back until 1am.

“The partner had also, he learns, been living in his house when he’d been offshore.

“Probably quite understandably when it all came to a head he was at the end of his tether and just let his mouth run away with him.

“He lost it for a bit but he’s certainly calmed down now.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge deferred sentence for six months for Buchan to be of good behaviour.