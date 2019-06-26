Jilted north-east man sent ex-partner sympathy card and vandalised new husband’s car

A jilted lover sent his ex a sympathy card and vandalised her new partner’s car when he found out they had married.

Craig Bowden, 29, who struggled to deal with the break-up, also sent the woman a number of texts, claiming “it’s not too late to change your mind”.

The court heard Bowden’s relationship with his ex came to an end in June 2016.

Depute fiscal Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “Since the end of the relationship there were some ongoing issues due to the accused being unhappy the complainer had started a new relationship.

“Around the start of April the accused became aware the complainer was due to marry her new partner at the end of April.”

Ms Simpson said on April 6 Bowden sent her a text stating, among other things: “You’ve broken me.”

On April 24 she received another text in which he told her: “It’s not too late to change your mind”.

Ms Simpson told the court: “The complainer was upset about receiving these messages and felt it was an attempt by the accused to coerce her into not marrying her new partner.”

The pair married as planned on April 27 and returned home the following day to find a card “bearing messages with sympathies” had been posted though the door.

The woman recognised Bowden’s handwriting.

Ms Simpson said the message read: “Sorry for the loss of your standards.”

On May 25 the woman’s new husband parked his car on Market Street in Insch.

Ms Simpson said during the early hours of the morning a neighbour heard “banging noises and the sound of glass smashing” and looked outside to see Bowden “pulling the windscreen wipers off the vehicle”.

The car was found to have damage to both front wipers, scratches on the bonnet and a chip on the windscreen.

Bowden, of Mill Road, Insch, previously pled guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive towards his ex.

Defence agent Michael Horsman said: “The offence has arisen from his inability to accept the end of a relationship.

“This was the first long-term relationship he was involved in.

“He does have some minor mental health issues and he has been struggling to cope.

“His position now is that he accepts this behaviour is unacceptable.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller described Bowden’s behaviour as “completely inappropriate and unacceptable” and handed him a two-year supervision order with a requirement to complete the Caledonian programme.

He also imposed a two-year non-harassment order.