News / Local / Court

Jilted lover threatened to hurt Aberdeen ex’s cats if she didn’t take him back

by Danny McKay
24/07/2020, 12:30 pm Updated: 24/07/2020, 6:56 pm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A jilted lover has been jailed after stalking his ex in Aberdeen and threatening to hurt her cats if she didn’t get back together with him.

Arturs Lontons, 27, bombarded the woman with phone calls, voicemails and texts, threatening to turn up and cause a scene at her work, to smash up her flat and even to hurt her pet cats.

