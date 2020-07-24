Jilted lover threatened to hurt Aberdeen ex’s cats if she didn’t take him back

A jilted lover has been jailed after stalking his ex in Aberdeen and threatening to hurt her cats if she didn’t get back together with him.
Arturs Lontons, 27, bombarded the woman with phone calls, voicemails and texts, threatening to turn up and cause a scene at her work, to smash up her flat and even to hurt her pet cats.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe