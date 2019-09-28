Man who spent life savings on cosmetic surgery for woman attacked her new partner in north-east salon

A man who spent his life savings on cosmetic surgery for a woman who then jilted him shouted “where’s the money?” at her in a hair salon before attacking her new partner.

Gareth Deeming, 29, was having an affair with a married woman and gave her £4,000 for cosmetic enhancements, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard yesterday.

He hoped the gift would win her affection but instead she dumped him – and then left her husband for Deeming’s cousin, defence agent Iain Hingston said.

The court was told Deeming saw social media posts making fun of him for paying for the surgery.

Mr Hingston said a “feud” developed between him, the woman and his cousin.

Then, on June 29, Deeming was walking past Hair at Maan salon on Queen Street, Peterhead, when he saw the couple inside. He walked past several times then entered.

Depute fiscal Katy Begg said: “The accused shouted in the woman’s face ‘where’s the money?’ and then punched his cousin in the face 10 times.”

After the court case, an onlooker who witnessed the assault said: “It was shocking. There was a man getting his hair cut and Deeming came in, knocked him out of the barber’s chair and started punching him over and over.

“It was so bad the other people in the salon had to take a six-month-old child in a pram to safety.”

The victim suffered a fractured eye socket and was taken to Peterhead Hospital before being transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. It is understood he still has vision problems.

Deeming, whose address was given in court as HMP Grampian, admitted threatening behaviour towards the woman by shouting in her face and also admitted assaulting his cousin by repeatedly punching him on the head and pulling him to the floor to his severe injury.

Mr Hingston said: “This was a family feud. My client regrets his actions.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller jailed Deeming for a total of 15 months.