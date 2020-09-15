Jilted Aberdeen lover smashed down bathroom door as terrified ex hid and called 999

A jilted lover climbed in his ex’s window in Aberdeen and smashed through the bathroom door as she hid inside calling 999.

Leon Smith, 46, attended uninvited at his ex’s home and climbed in through an insecure window at midnight on Sunday.

His terrified ex-partner locked herself in the bathroom and dialled 999 while Smith shouted at her to let him in and began to kick and punch his way through the door.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Smith and the woman had previously been in a relationship for around 14 years until she ended the relationship at the beginning of September.

Ms Love said around midnight the woman’s friend heard a noise from the living room and saw Smith coming through the window and alerted the woman.

The fiscal said: “Due to being in fear of the accused she ran to the bathroom and locked the door.

“The accused barged through the living room and towards the bathroom and began to shout to let him in.

“The woman called 999. As she was dialling 999 the accused began to kick and punch the bathroom door. This caused the lower half of the door to be completely disintegrated.”

Police then arrived and the woman ran to let them in and Smith was arrested.

Smith, of Kings Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by entering the house uninvited, shouting at and pursuing his ex and kicking and punching a door, causing damage.

Defence agent Iain Hingston told the court his client had “got himself spectacularly drunk”, adding he was “horrified and genuinely ashamed” on realising what he had done.

Mr Hingston said Smith now recognised the relationship was over and asked for him to be allowed to complete the Caledonian programme.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on Smith until later this month for reports.