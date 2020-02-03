Jilted Aberdeen lover beat up by ex’s father after rape threat

A jilted Aberdeen man was beaten up by his ex’s father – after telling him he would rape his daughter.

Felix Mills, 22, stalked the woman on various occasions between December 2018 and May 2019, sending “vile and disgusting” messages threatening her, her family, and even her dog.

He also turned up at her workplace forcing the woman’s dad to come and pick her up to make sure she got home safely.

And when he arrived he did not take kindly to his threats.

Depute fiscal Alison Reid told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The complainer was in a relationship with the accused from October 2017.

“The relationship was an unhappy one and led to her ending it in May 2019.”

She told the court of a string of horrific messages Mills sent to the woman, including “I’m breaking your dog’s legs”, “I’m going to watch you die”, “wish I beat you to death” and “you’ll get what you deserve”.

He also said he was going to rape her dead body and stab her to death.

Another read: “I can promise you I’m going to kill your family.”

A Snapchat message said: “You’re going to get stabbed.” Mrs Reid said: “The complainer felt alarmed and frightened by these messages and said they were an example of the accused’s controlling nature.”

Mills also sent the woman a “picture of blood on the ground at the feet of a woman who appeared to have suffered a miscarriage” along with the words “this will be you”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

On May 25 the woman spotted Mills at a sports centre in Aberdeen where she worked and after being asked to leave because the centre was closing he spat at her and shouted and banged on the door.

The woman called her father to pick her up and make sure she was safe and he arrived 10 minutes later.

The court heard Mills then said he was going to “rape” the woman, at which point her dad “lost his temper”, grabbed his clothing, pulled him from his bike and on to the ground and “pulled his T-shirt over his head”.

Mills then got up and threw his bike against the man’s car, causing £500 of damage.

He then went on to send social media messages to the father threatening to kill his dogs, damage his car and threatening his family with sexual violence.

Mills, of Irvine Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to stalking, malicious mischief and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Stuart Murray said: “There’s very little I can say by way of mitigation.

“Mr Mills accepts entirely that his behaviour was absolutely abhorrent.”

Sheriff Philip Mann added: “Quite disgusting if nothing else.”

Mr Murray described the relationship as “tempestuous” and said Mills had struggled with his mental health in the past.

In relation to the incident involving throwing the bike against the car, he said: “The Crown has accepted Mr Mills was assaulted by his former partner’s father shortly prior to committing this offence.”

Sheriff Mann described Mills’ behaviour as “vile and disgusting”, adding: “You ought to be thoroughly ashamed of yourself.”

He ordered him to be supervised for two years and complete the Caledonian domestic abuse programme, as well as 300 hours of unpaid work and pay a £750 fine.

He also granted a five year non-harrassment order.