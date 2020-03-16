Jilted Aberdeen lover admits threatening to kill ex

A jilted lover has admitted threatening to murder his ex and her mum – despite promising a sheriff he had turned over a new leaf after almost dying in a motorbike crash.

Christopher Munro, known as Christie, was left in a coma last year after crashing into a tree while leading police on a chase across the city.

The 28-year-old previously admitted charges including dangerous driving over that incident, but was spared jail after solicitor George Mathers said his client was a changed man following the “near-death experience”.

But Christie has now appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted two charges of domestic abuse, along with breaching an antisocial behaviour order and struggling violently with police.

Depute fiscal Colin Neilson told the court the woman decided she no longer wanted to be in a relationship with Christie after witnessing him “screaming at his mother” during an argument.

He said: “The accused did not take kindly to this.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Between the start of November and December 17 Christie left a number of threatening messages and made abusive phone calls.

One promised “I’ll never leave you alone” while another said: “If you phoned the police that was very silly”.

Mr Neilson said: “During a call he made various threats he was going to harm her by battering her and her mum, that he was going to smash her mum’s window and murder her and her mum.”

Christie, described in court papers as a prisoner of HMP Grampian, also threatened another ex in June.

Sheriff Graeme Napier told Mr Mathers: “My recollection is he promised me he was turning over a new leaf.”

Mr Mathers agreed, adding: “He did promise to try and change his ways and clearly he hasn’t been successful in doing that.”

The solicitor said Christie suffered from ADHD and as a result was impulsive, easily distracted and had “difficulties controlling his anger”.

He said: “He just gets angry and can’t control it. It’s as simple as that.”

He added his client had difficulty dealing with the end of the relationships and was “very sorry” over the threats.

Sheriff Napier deferred sentence until next month for reports.