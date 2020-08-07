Jealous north-east husband smashed friend’s window with axe after finding out he was sexting his wife

A jealous north-east husband smashed his former pal’s living room window with an axe in a “crime of passion” after discovering he’d been sexting his wife.

Brian Gill, 44, turned up outside the man’s house and shattered the window with the object.

It was only when his former friend tried to grab the item from him that he realised it was an axe, and Gill went on to use it on the man’s car before walking off.

And when police arrived at Gill’s door he confessed and said it had been a “crime of passion” after learning he had been sending sexual text messages to his wife.

The incident happened on November 30 at an address on Mackie Crescent, Tarves.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The complainer and the accused used to be friends however they had a falling out.

“At 9pm the complainer was sitting alone in his living room and heard a noise outside.

“He went to the window and opened the curtains to see what the noise was and saw the accused was standing outside holding an unknown object.

“The accused swung the object and hit the living room window in the bottom right corner, causing the glass to shatter and fall inwards.

“The complainer reached out of the broken window and attempted to grab the object.”

Ms Love said the man did not manage to take the object, but at this point realised it was an axe.

Gill then walked over to the man’s car.

The fiscal said: “The accused swung the axe again, this time hitting the rear passenger window, causing it to smash.

“While smashing the window the accused let go of the axe, causing it to land on the rear seat.”

Gill then walked away and his former pal contacted the police.

Ms Love said: “Police attended and observed damage to the living room window and motor vehicle.

“The accused was traced at his home address 200 metres away from the complainer’s.”

When confronted by officers, Gill said: “It’s okay, it was me. I won’t give you any hassle.”

He added: “It was a crime of passion. I found out he had been sexting my wife.”

Gill, of Tolquhon Avenue, Tarves, pled guilty to a charge of vandalism, wilfully or recklessly destroying or damaging property belonging to someone else.

Defence agent Andrew Ormiston said: “He’s thoroughly ashamed of himself for the conduct he engaged in.

“He has no other criminal history.

“It’s fair to say this was unresolved emotion having built up within the accused for a period of time.

“While alcohol was involved, this is something Mr Gill can deal with by himself voluntarily.”

Mr Ormiston said his client’s victim had estimated the damage to have cost around £500 each for the living room and car window.

Sheriff William Summers said: “The offence happens to have involved the use of an axe, that is only because that happened to be the first thing that came to hand.

“It’s significant that it’s not alleged the axe was brandished at anyone.

“The accused is a 44-year-old man with no previous convictions.

“I can’t rely on estimates for a compensation order so I’ll impose a fine.”

He ordered him to pay a fine totalling £420.