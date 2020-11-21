Jealous boyfriend slashed at man with knife in Aberdeen – because he was talking to his girlfriend

A jealous boyfriend slashed at a man with a kitchen knife in an Aberdeen flat – because he was talking to his partner too much.

Fraser Gunn, 34, had been drinking in the Justice Mill pub in the city centre with his partner when they got talking to man.

The parties then all went back to the male’s flat on School Drive in Seaton, but Gunn soon became “jealous” at how much his girlfriend and the other man were conversing.

Gunn lost his cool and began to shout and swear before getting two knives from the man’s kitchen and brandishing them, slashing at him with one of them and hitting him on the leg.

Fiscal depute Felicity Merson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The accused and his partner have been in a relationship since January 2019.

“During the evening of July 30 2020 the accused and his partner were within the Justice Mill pub drinking alcohol when they met a male.

“All three stayed for some time before leaving together and going to the male’s flat.

“The three of them continued to drink and converse.

“After a while, the accused began shouting at his partner. It appeared he was becoming jealous due to the amount she and the male were speaking to each other.

“The accused, while standing, punched the male in the face, while he was seated.

“The accused remained aggressive before going into the kitchen and returning with two kitchen knives.”

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the knives had blade lengths of around 11cm and 18.5cm.

Mrs Merson said: “The accused continued to shout and swear at the pair while brandishing the knives, before further assaulting the male by slashing at him with the larger knife.

“The male instinctively raised his leg to protect his body. The knife struck him on the leg. There were no injuries as a result of this assault.

“Gunn’s partner stepped between the pair and attempted to calm the accused down by stating ‘if you’re going to stab someone, stab me’.

“The accused stopped what he was doing and threw the knives across the room.

“He calmed down and all three continued to drink within the locus for about 45 minutes before the couple left and returned to the hotel in which they were staying.

“Once there they went to bed.

“The male immediately reported the incident to the police, and was able to advise where the accused was staying.”

Police attended at the Travelodge hotel on Justice Mill Lane and Gunn was arrested, initially in relation to a breach of bail conditions.

Mrs Merson said: “He was not pleased and spat on one of the officers, connecting with his leg.”

He later told officers: “I didn’t mean to spit.”

Gunn, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to two charges of assault, as well as behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and failing to comply with bail conditions.

Sheriff Graeme Napier deferred sentence on Gunn and ordered the preparation of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

He remanded Gunn in custody until the sentencing hearing next month.