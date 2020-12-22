Jail for jealous boyfriend who slashed at man with kitchen knife

A thug has been jailed after slashing at a man with a kitchen knife in an Aberdeen flat – because he was talking to his partner too much.

Fraser Gunn, 34, had been drinking in the Justice Mill pub in the city centre with his partner when they got talking to the man.

The parties then all went back to the male’s flat on School Drive in Seaton, but Gunn soon became “jealous” at how much his girlfriend and the other man were conversing.

Gunn lost his cool and began to shout and swear before getting two knives from the man’s kitchen and brandishing them, slashing at him with one of them and hitting him on the leg.

Gunn, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, previously pled guilty to two charges of assault, as well as behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and failing to comply with bail conditions.

He had now appeared back in court to be sentenced, where Sheriff Graham Buchanan imposed a 23-month prison term in addition to 200 days relating to an unexpired portion of a previous sentence.

The sheriff also imposed an 11-month supervised release order.

Billy Rennie, Gunn’s solicitor, said his client’s behaviour was “sadly all too familiar”, but added he was “remorseful” when not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

He said: “It appears he takes full responsibility. He talks about being ashamed of his behaviour.

“There are elements of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde to him. Away from drink or drugs he presents as a reasonable, calm individual.”