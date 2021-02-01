Jailed Aberdeen drug trafficker agrees to hand back cash

A jailed drug trafficker who claimed he was saving for a wedding has agreed to surrender pounds more than £2,500 to settle a proceeds of crime action.

Mumin Miah, 25, was jailed for five-and-a-half years last year after directing an accomplice to sell drugs in Aberdeen.

The Crown raised proceedings against Miah to clawback crime profits and a judge at the High Court in Edinburgh was told that a settlement has been reached in the process.

Defence counsel Tony Lenehan told Lord Braid that it was agreed that Miah’s benefit from crime was £112,803.

He said the available amount to settle the action was £2623.84 and a confiscation order was made for that sum. The money is already held by police.

Miah, formerly of Deevale Gardens, Aberdeen, earlier admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine and cannabis between May 1 and July 8 in 2018.

He also pleaded guilty to supplying drugs to student Yussef Adedeji and directing him to sell them during the same period.

Police recovered drugs with a potential value of more than £100,000 after they learnt that Adedeji had drugs stored at his flat and may have thrown some out of a window.

They found a rucksack containing cash and drugs below a window at the flat at Belmont Road.

Miah’s DNA was found on seals on bags inside the rucksack.

Adedeji, 20, who was jailed for four years, was arrested and provided a statement to police saying he had been storing and selling drugs on behalf of Miah.

The court heard that Miah was looking to make money after meeting a young woman he was to marry during a trip to Bangladesh.