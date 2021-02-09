Jail warning for masked thug who assaulted and robbed pensioner, 78, in his own home

A masked thug who turned up at a terrified pensioner’s home, smashed a window and demanded money has been told it’s “hard to imagine” he won’t be jailed.

Steven Craig, known as McGee, knocked on his 78-year-old victim’s door in Peterhead, and when he didn’t answer he smashed the door window, reached through and grabbed the pensioner.

The 32-year-old, who was partially masked at the time, demanded cash from his petrified victim, who let him in and gave him an envelope of money.

But McGee was almost immediately apprehended when officers spotted him while racing to the scene of the crime.

And he has now been warned it is highly likely he will be jailed over the shocking incident.

Fiscal depute Katy Begg told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At approximately 9am on Friday January 8 the complainer, who is 78 years old and does not know the accused, was watching television and was alone within his home address.

“He heard a knock at his door but he was afraid to answer it. He then saw movement at the window followed by knocking on the window and the letterbox being rattled.

“Shortly after that, he heard a loud bang and the door window being smashed. He went to the hallway and saw a large rock and broken glass on the floor.

“The complainer approached the door and saw the accused standing on the other side of it with his face partially masked.

“The accused reached through the broken window, seized hold of the complainer by his clothing and pulled him towards him while shouting ‘I want money from you’.

“The complainer told him he did not have any money to which the accused replied ‘you’re a liar’.”

A neighbour witnessed the altercation and the police were contacted.

Ms Begg went on: “In the meantime the complainer, who was terrified by the accused and his conduct, opened the door and let the accused in.

“The complainer went to his bedroom and was followed by the accused. He gave the accused cash and he left.

“The neighbour attempted to stop the accused leaving but was unable to do so.

“On their way to the locus, police saw the accused and noted that he matched the description of the male responsible.

“They also noted he had blood on his face and arms.

“He was cautioned and arrested and taken to Kittybrewster police station.”

An envelope containing £174.45 was recovered from him, as well as the pensioner’s wallet, which was found later by officers cleaning the police van.

When cautioned and charged McGee replied: “I never done anything.”

The pensioner was left with a bleeding nose and cuts to his hands and arms which were also bleeding. He was taken to hospital in Peterhead to be treated for his injuries.

McGee, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury and robbery.

Defence agent Marianne Milligan asked for sentence to be deferred for reports, adding she hoped to persuade the court to impose an alternative to a custodial sentence.

Sheriff William Summers said: “It’s hard to imagine there’s an alternative to a custodial sentence. I’m hugely skeptical you’ll be able to persuade the court there’s any realistic alternative to custody.”

He deferred sentence until March to allow time for a social work report to be prepared.