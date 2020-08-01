Jail warning for man caught with five-inch kitchen knife in Aberdeen supermarket car park

A man has been warned he could face jail after police caught him with a five-inch kitchen knife “for protection”.

Kieron Higgins was caught with the weapon in a vehicle in the Tesco car park at Danestone.

The 21-year-old told officers he had the knife for protection, but Sheriff William Summers warned there was a “significant prospect” of a custodial sentence as he deferred sentence for reports.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At 4.30pm on May 8 police attended in relation to a report of a Nissan Duke being driven erratically. It was suspected the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“Officers located the vehicle in the car park with the engine running.

“The accused was a rear seat passenger and there were two other occupants.”

They were searched under the misuse of drugs act and, asked if he had anything sharp or which may harm officers, Higgins told them about the knife.

The weapon, a kitchen knife with a five-inch blade, was under a mat in the foot well of the vehicle.

Mr Neilson said Higgins stated: “It’s mine, for protection.”

The fiscal made a motion for forfeiture of the knife.

Higgins, described in court papers as a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to possession of the knife, while on bail.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said his client had been remanded in custody over the matter for the equivalent of a five-month sentence.

He added: “There’s been some pretty serious soul-searching by Mr Higgins during this period.

“Ultimately his desire is to join the army.

“He’s somebody who is at least starting to turn a corner.”

Sheriff William Summers told Higgins, who appeared in court via a video link from the prison: “The charge you have pled guilty to is a serious one, made worse by the bail aggravation.

“I’m going to adjourn the case for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.

“There still remains a significant prospect that a custodial sentence will be imposed in relation to this matter, so you will be remanded until the reports are available.

“I will grant forfeiture of the knife.”

Sheriff Summers deferred sentence until later this month.