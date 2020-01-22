Jail warning for Aberdeen man who attempted to steal police car

A man walked into a city police station and asked for the keys to a police car – before wandering out to the car park and attempting to steal a CID vehicle.

Pawel Kiszczak, 34, of Elphinstone Court, Aberdeen, told staff at Queen Street station he wanted to “borrow” a car.

He was later found in the driver’s seat of an unlocked vehicle and arrested.

Kiszczak admitted attempting to steal the car and causing malicious damage to it. He also admitted a further charge of shoplifting.

Sheriff William Summers warned Kiszczak he could be facing jail over the incident, which happened on Saturday, and remanded him in custody.

He deferred sentence until next month.

Depute fiscal Lynzi Souter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that the accused went into the public office and spoke to a member of staff there. She said: “The accused said ‘Can I have the keys for the Ford?’ She asked him to leave the building, which he did.

“As the accused left the building, witnesses were monitoring the CCTV. The accused could be seen walking in close proximity to police vehicles.”

Two officers were sent outside to investigate what he was doing.

Mrs Souter said: “The officers were advised by CCTV operatives that the accused had just entered a CID vehicle parked in the far corner. It was insecure at the time.

“The accused was found sitting in the driver’s seat and was apprehended.”

Kiszczak was taken to Kittybrewster station and the vehicle was inspected. The carpet in the front passenger-side footwell had been ripped and wires pulled out of a radio terminal.

Sheriff Summers told Kiszczak: “This is a serious matter and may result in a custodial sentence.”