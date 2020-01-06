Jail terms for men who attacked inmate at HMP Grampian

Two prisoners have been handed further jail terms after a brutal assault on a fellow inmate.

John Adams, 30, punched, kicked, and stamped on his victim’s head during a recreational period at HMP Grampian, while Ricky Courage, 27, delivered at least 15 punches before being pulled away.

The pair committed the shocking assault while acting with another on January 16 last year.

They both pled guilty to assault to injury over the incident and their differing involvement.

Fiscal depute John Richardson said the man suffered bruises and swelling and was taken to hospital to check for fractures. Defence agent Andrew Ormiston, representing Adams, said his client had been assaulted by the man earlier.

He added: “He regrets that he took matters into his own hands.”

Solicitor Chris Maitland, representing Courage, said his client had become involved because he was friends with Adams, adding: “His involvement was to a lesser extent.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin jailed Adams, of HMP Grampian, for 18 months.

She ordered Courage, of HMP Shotts, to be jailed for 10 months.

Both sentences are consecutive to their current sentences.