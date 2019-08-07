Jail for north-east man who ran ‘Scotland’s largest puppy farm’

A north-east man has been jailed following a raid on what is understood to be Scotland’s largest puppy farm.

Frank James, 54, was today jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after previously being found guilty last month of causing more than 100 animals unnecessary suffering and failing to take steps to meet their needs.

James, of Banff, was handed a nine-month jail term and a lifetime ban on keeping dogs, rabbit and ferrets, while co-accused Michelle Wood, who was also found guilty of animal welfare charges, was ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

The 30-year-old, of Berrymuir Road, Macduff, was also put on curfew for six months and is subject to a supervision order for two years.

She too was banned from keeping from keeping dogs, rabbits and ferrets too, but for 10 years.

It comes after officers from the Scottish SPCA and police raided what is thought to have been Scotland’s largest puppy farm in November 2017, at East Mains of Ardlogie, near Fyvie.

Animal welfare officers seized 105 animals, including 87 dogs, the youngest of which was just a few days old.

Following the sentencing, Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: “The Scottish SPCA has been picking up the pieces from Frank James’ greed-driven puppy farming operation for several years and we welcome the court’s judgement that his offences merit a jail sentence.

“Across two raids at the same address, we’ve seized over 150 dogs.

“His disregard for the welfare of animals under his care shows he is devoid of any empathy towards them and, when he is released from jail, we hope he is never in a position to own or sell animals again.”