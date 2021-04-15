Jail for Aberdeen man who stole his dad’s trainers

A man has been jailed – for stealing his dad’s trainers.
Alistair Sorrie appeared via a video link at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing over the matter, having previously entered a plea of guilty.
The 42-year-old admitted stealing a pair of trainers, as well as a quantity of drugs, from his father’s address on Craigievar Place, Aberdeen, on June 6 or 7.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe