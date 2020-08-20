Jail for Aberdeen man who smashed his way into woman’s flat

A drug-fuelled thief smashed his way into a woman’s flat in broad daylight before being caught red-handed by police.

Ross Cossans, 26, smashing the living room window of the ground floor flat on Tullos Circle, Aberdeen, and clambered inside shouting about being owed money.

Fortunately the female occupant and her young daughter were not home at the time of the incident at 2.20pm on November 21.

When a neighbour called police, officers arrived to find Cossans still inside the premises and simply shouted through the broken window for him to come out, which he did.

Fiscal depute Felicity Merson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Cossans smashed the window and climbed inside shouting that the occupant owed him £1,000 and that he was going to collect it.

She said a neighbour phoned police and officers arrived and apprehended Cossans, who had cut himself climbing through the broken glass and left various blood spatters around the home.

The occupant of the flat returned home shortly afterwards at 2.45pm to find police at the scene and discovered the flat had been “turned upside down”

Mrs Merson said the woman knew of Cossans but did not know him personally and could not think of any reason he would have a grievance against her.

Cossans, of Tullos Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to breaking into the flat and stealing £38.20 in cash, a watch, a wallet and four mobile phones.

The items were recovered by police.

Defence lawyer Mike Monro said: “The accused lives in the locality. He and the complainer had passed each other previously, no more than that.

“On the day this occurred, as is clear from the statements of police officers, the accused was highly intoxicated as a result of drugs.

“This was done in broad daylight in a ground floor flat.

“The accused is walking past and smashes the window and clambers in and cut himself in doing so.

“A vigilant neighbour heard and saw and police were contacted.”

Mr Monro said the “pathetic manner with which the accused committed this offence” was shown by him still being there when police turned up.

He said: “Police look through the broken window and shout for him to come out and the accused clambered out without any difficulty whatsoever towards police and the items libelled were found on his person.”

Mr Monro added his client had mental health issues.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan ordered Cossans to be jailed for 22 months.

He added the occupant of the flat had been “very deeply upset” by the incident.