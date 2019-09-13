Inverness woman ran away after punching bouncer at Aberdeen nightclub

An Inverness woman who punched an Aberdeen nightclub bouncer and then ran away has had her sentence deferred.

Symone Davis, 26, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court having previously pled guilty to assault over the incident.

She admitted punching the man on the head on December 29 at Prohibition nightclub, Langstane Place, Aberdeen.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Depute fiscal Anne MacDonald said: “Without any provocation the accused punched the complainer in the face. The accused then ran off.”

The man was not injured.

Solicitor David Sutherland said his client was “very drunk”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace further deferred sentence on Davis, of Walker Crescent, Inverness, until next month for reports.