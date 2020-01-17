Inmates admit setting fire to bedding at HMP Grampian

Two inmates have had further jail terms imposed after starting fires at a north-east jail.

Matthew Morrison, 30, and Nico Donnelly, 27, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where they pled guilty to separate charges of wilful fireraising.

They each set fire to bedding, furniture and other items in a cell at HMP Grampian, with the fire taking effect and destroying or damaging the items on May 18 2018.

Morrison only appeared in the dock briefly as he was ordered to be removed from the courtroom after swearing at Sheriff Graeme Napier. Fiscal Depute Katy Begg told the court the total cost of the damage caused was £216.

Morrison’s solicitor said his client was serving a long prison sentence and had “lost all hope” and “given up caring”.

He added Morrison had been angry at the time of the offence because a request to be transferred to another prison to be closer to his son had been refused.

Aafia Majid, Donnelly’s lawyer, said he had been unhappy because a woman who had been going to visit him was unable to because she was in “some sort of trouble” and he was not allowed to phone her family to “advise them of the circumstances”.

Sheriff Napier jailed Morrison, of HMP Kilmarnock, and Donnelly, of HMP Shotts, for 10 months on top of their current sentences.