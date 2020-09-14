Inmate admits attacking north-east prison officer at HMP Grampian

An inmate has admitted attacking a prison officer at a north-east jail.

Lee Stewart, 41, lost his temper after getting into a “disagreement” with the officer at HMP Grampian and flung a tub of butter across the section.

And then as he was making his way back to his cell Stewart turned and punched the prison officer in the face, causing his nose to “burst”.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson said: “The locus is the main communal section area in the Ellon Hall, HMP and YOI Grampian.

“At approximately 7.20pm on November 5, 2019 the accused and other prisoners were unlocked for recreation and medication.

“The complainer is a prison officer.

“He saw the accused standing near to the section D grill gate. He appeared to be waiting for someone to attend the medication dispensary nearby.

“The officer told prisoners not to be in physical contact with prisoners from other sections through the grill gates.

“The accused took exception to this and shouted various names at him and that he was picking on him.

“The accused then sat down on a nearby bench and threw a tub of butter across the section.

“The decision was made that the accused was required to be placed on a ‘Rule 98’ effectively locking him up for one hour.

“When the accused was told this he stood up and began walking to his cell followed by the officer and his colleagues.

“Suddenly the accused turned round and punched the officer on his face causing his nose to burst and bleed and his lip to swell. The accused was restrained.”

Stewart, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and to assault to injury.

Defence agent Debbie Ginniver told the court Stewart’s victim has said they “generally have a good working relationship”.

She said: “This is something that hasn’t happened between the two of them before, however he does accept that he acted in the manner libelled.

“The incident itself seems to have blown up over something of nothing.

“There was a verbal disagreement between the complainer and Mr Stewart which resulted in insults being exchanged.

“He simply lost control of his temper and punched the complainer once.”

Sheriff William Summers jailed Stewart for 20 months.