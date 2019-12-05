‘I’m not a racist’: Woman admits racially aggravated rant at Aberdeen laundrette

A woman who is “not a racist” ranted at an Aberdeen laundrette user that travellers “come over here, take over the country and take over the washing machines”.

Lisa Bruschini, 51, admitted acting in a racially aggravated manner towards a man and woman at Northfield Place Laundrette on March 9.

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Bruschini referred to the woman as a “gypsy” and told her to take her clothes out of the machine.

She added: “You travellers come over here, take over the country and take over the washing machines. You should go home you Irish.”

Ms MacDonald said the comments were “interspersed with swear words”.

The fiscal added when police arrived Bruschini said: “I’m not a racist, never ever.”

Defence agent Debbie Ginniver said her client was in the area visiting friends.

She said the woman and her husband had been at the laundrette with “about six month’s worth” of washing and were using all the machines which caused an argument.

Sheriff Ian Wallace fined Bruschini, of Hoyte Drive, Derby, £280.

