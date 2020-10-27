‘I WON’T BREAK HIS LEGS BUT HIS DEALER MIGHT’: Sheriff’s warning to Aberdeen man caught with cocaine and heroin

A sheriff warned a cocaine and heroin dealer could get his legs broken over unpaid drug debt.

Owen Kane was caught with hundreds of pounds worth of cocaine and heroin after becoming involved in the illegal trade due to owing a drug debt.

Yesterday Sheriff Graeme Napier released the 22-year-old on bail while reports are prepared, but was cautious there would still be pressure on him to get involved in the supply of drugs to pay off the debt.

The sheriff warned: “I’m not going to break his legs. His drug dealer might. So his temptation to get involved may still be there.”

Defence agent Tony Burgess advised that his client could “run away” from those he owed the drug debt to, but Sheriff Napier retorted: “He can’t run forever. Why would they stop chasing when he owes them money?”

Addressing Kane directly, the sheriff said: “I appreciate there are pressures on you. It may well be that you feel these pressures are greater than the pressure I can bring.”

However Sheriff Napier did grant Kane, of Ruthrieston Road, Aberdeen, bail and deferred sentence until November for reports.

Kane pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and of heroin on October 24 at an address on Balnagask Crescent in the city and elsewhere.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “Around 6.10pm on the date in question police officers were within a marked police vehicle on mobile patrol on Balnagask Crescent and observed the accused within a block walking downstairs.

“Upon noticing the police vehicle the accused turned around and went back up the stairs.”

Police entered the block and found Kane in a communal area. He was “extremely nervous and started shaking”.

Ms Simpson said police found a wrap of heroin on Kane which had the potential to be worth up to £360, as well as two wraps of cocaine which she said could be worth up to £700 in total.

The officers also found more than £180 in cash on him and a mobile phone.

Ms Simpson told the court the phone contained “text messages sent to a number of recipients earlier that day indicating that the owner of the mobile phone was able to supply controlled substances”.