‘I lost two brothers that day’: Aberdeen family tells of agony as man found guilty of murder bid after funeral

The family of a grandfather left with life-changing injuries when he was hit by a car have spoken out after a man was found guilty of attempting to murder him.

Michael Scott, 35, deliberately drove into Graeme Hardie outside the Staging Post pub in Bucksburn on July 11 last year after the pair rowed about football during an England match.

Scott drove off after the collision, leaving Graeme, 58, with horrific injuries that will require round-the-clock care for the rest of his life.

Graeme, who has three children and five grandchildren, had been at the pub for a wake following the funeral of his brother David.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the incident, Graeme’s brother Ian welcomed the guilty-by-majority verdict, which a jury of nine women and six men took just under a day to reach.

Ian, who flew in from his home near Chicago to attend the trial at the High Court in Aberdeen, said: “From a family side I think we’re pleased with the verdict. Justice has been done.

“It’s been a bit of a long road since July 11. I haven’t really lost one brother, I’ve lost both.

“He’s barely able to talk at the moment. He has good days and bad days. There’s days when he’s more alert than others.

“He suffered really severe head injuries. No one can tell if he’s going to improve or not.

“There’s still a wee bit of spark in Graeme. You can see it sometimes.

“Underneath the surface he’s still there.”

Graeme, who is being cared for at the Chaseley Trust in Eastbourne, close to where family members live, is wheelchair-bound and needs to be fed through a tube.

Ian said: “I want Graeme to have the best life he can for the remainder of his life.

“He’ll never leave Chaseley. That’s certain. But anything we can do to make the rest of his life more tolerable or bearable, that’s what we’ll do as a family.

“He seems to remember little bits of it and the nurses say that they believe he gets some flashbacks. On occasion he’s seen to cry.

“There are days when he will understand and his comprehension is there a little bit.

“And there are days you can talk to him and you just get a blank stare – but that’s common with the type of injury he’s suffered.”

Ian said his brother was a devoted grandad “who would do anything for anybody”.

He added: “Graeme, he was a Bucksburn loon through and through. Very proud and passionate of his family.

“He was great with neighbours. Graeme would always help and do little bits of shopping for some of the elderly folks.

“He was just that kind of guy.

“He was the kind of guy who would do anything for anybody. That’s just who he was.

“Mostly he was just a genuine, good-natured kind of person.

“He loved his three kids, especially his grandkids.

“Graeme just had his birthday and he couldn’t even hold them or touch them. That was hard for all the family.”

Ian branded Scott, whose address was given as Rosslyn Avenue, Sunderland, “very arrogant”.

He said: “It was obvious in court there didn’t seem to be any indication of remorse or anything like that.

“In court I thought he was very arrogant and just didn’t seem to appreciate the aftermath of what he did.

“Even if it was an accident, you’d think a normal human being would at least feel some sort of remorse.”

Following the conviction, Detective Inspector Sam Buchan said: “Michael Scott now has to face the consequences of his actions, which have left an innocent man with injuries he will take with him for the rest of his life.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who assisted us in this inquiry and the unfailing commitment of the inquiry team in ensuring that Scott was brought to justice.

“I hope this conviction today sends out the message that these kinds of violent acts will not be tolerated in our communities and will be dealt with.”

After the jury returned their verdict, Lord Uist told Scott: “You have been convicted by the jury of a very grave crime of attempted murder which involved running a man down and causing him appalling injuries.”

Scott, dressed in jeans and a white T-shirt, remained silent in the dock and did not react as the jury returned their verdict and he was led away in handcuffs.

He had been on bail until the start of the trial, but following the first day of evidence, his own legal team made a motion for his bail to be revoked as he could not afford to stay in a hotel in Aberdeen.

During the trial the court was shown CCTV from outside the Staging Post which showed Scott drive past, half mounting the pavement, before turning around out of shot and returning and idling outside the pub.

Chilling footage then showed Scott accelerating away moments before he ploughed into Graeme.

After leaving his victim crumpled and bleeding on the road, Scott sped off and lost control on a corner and crashed, leaving his vehicle stuck on the central reservation of the A947.

When police arrived he failed a roadside breath test and went on to urinate and vomit in the back of the police van.

At the police station the court heard Scott shouted and sang “it’s coming home”.

The jury also found him unanimously guilty of further charges of dangerous driving while intoxicated, failing to provide two breath samples to police and threatening and abusive behaviour in the back of a police van.

Scott had also been accused of a racially aggravated charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the pub and the jury found him guilty by majority under the deletion of the aggravation.

Lord Uist deferred sentence until December for reports.