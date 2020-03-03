I COULD HAVE DIED IN MY DAUGHTER’S ARMS: Dad tells court of trauma after brutal attack in Aberdeen city centre

A man has told of the “horrendous” impact on his life after he was set upon while walking to a concert in Aberdeen.

Scott McWilliam, 45, was left with a 2cm fracture to the front his skull, a six-inch gash to the back of his head and was left with no sense of taste or smell after he was attacked by Brandon Stuart, 18, on Union Terrace in April.

Scott’s daughter was being attacked by Courtney Maule and a group of youths and he was targeted when he tried to intervene.

He was knocked out when he hit his head on the kerb then Stuart and another unknown person stamped on his head as he lay unconscious with his head still on the kerb.

Now Scott has spoken for the first time about the effect the attack has had on his life.

He said: “The physical impact on my day-to-day life has been horrendous. I can’t remember what happened and I hardly remember anything of the three weeks following the incident. However, it is constantly on my mind due to the fact I have complete loss of smell and taste.

“I’m now living with constant headaches, numbness and a pulsing feeling all over the right side of my skull and brain. I suffer from short-term memory loss.”

He added: “My life could have ended in my 17-year-old daughter and my lifelong friend’s arms that night. My daughter is on anti-depressants and anti-anxiety tablets. She has had to leave her job as a hairdresser because of what happened.

“I am so worried about the long-term effect it will have on her in terms of what she saw that night.”

Scott admitted he is now unable to be around Aberdeen due to the psychological impact of the incident.

And he fears it could eventually wreck his career.

He said: “I suffer from anxiety when I’m anywhere near the city due to the fact 20 or 30 people know what I look like but I can’t remember any of the faces from that night.

“I would be constantly looking over my shoulder.”

He added: “This incident could potentially wreck my future career in the oil industry which is worrying, stressful and depressing for me and my family.”

Stuart, of Brebner Crescent, was spared jail for his part in the attack after pleading guilty to assault to severe injury, permanent impairment, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of life last month.

He was handed a seven-month curfew, a two-year supervision order and 240 hours of unpaid work.

He will also have to pay Scott £2,000 in compensation.

Maule, 21, last week pled guilty to assaulting Scott’s daughter.

She will be sentenced later this month.