Holidaymaker stole goods from Aberdeen Debenhams and Sports Direct stores

A shoplifting holidaymaker has “embarrassed” himself and his country, a sheriff has said.

Bogdan Apostol, 23, travelled to Aberdeen from abroad to visit pals when he targeted shops in the city centre on Thursday.

Depute fiscal Christy Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Apostol stole £132.99 of clothing from Sports Direct on Union Street and £110 of goods from Debenhams.

Apostol, who appeared with a Romanian interpreter, pled guilty to two charges of shoplifting.

Defence agent Kevin Longino said: “He’s here on holiday visiting friends for two weeks.”

He said his money had run out and a pal suggested he shoplift.

Sheriff Raymond McMenamin said: “It’s not a good thing to do, to come here and to embarrass yourself and your country by behaving like this.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“You’ve spent a night in custody and you now have a conviction which will follow you about.

“In the circumstances I’ll consider this matter at an end and admonish you.

“Please understand, if you do this again now or on any other visit to this country, this matter will be taken into account and you will receive a more substantial punishment.”

Apostol, whose address was given in court papers as Longstone Avenue, East Linton, was admonished.