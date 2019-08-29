North-east man jailed after using haulage firm to transport more than £500,000 of class A drugs

A north-east man has been jailed for more than five years for his role in transporting more than £500,000 worth of class A drugs through his haulage firm.

Alan Hastings, from Kintore, was identified as a drugs courier involved in the sale of illegal substances through his business.

He delivered a package of heroin with a potential value of £487,000 in Dundee in April last year and another containing cocaine with a potential value of £100,000 in Larkhall in February.

The 52-year-old pled guilty at the High Court in Glasgow and was sentenced yesterday.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Detective Inspector Robin Sim, of the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit, said: “Hastings played a major role in the sale and supply of a significant value of illegal drugs which would have ended up in the hands of the most vulnerable people.

“Tackling serious & organised crime is a priority for Police Scotland and thanks to this intelligence-led operation we were able to recover a significant amount of drugs as well as securing the conviction of a man who was playing a very dangerous role.

“I continue to ask members of the public to let us know their concerns about drug-related activity.

“Information provided to us is always taken seriously and even if you think your concerns are low-level, it can lead us to criminals involved higher up and help us detect even more serious organised crime.”