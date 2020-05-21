Aberdeen man slams sentence of thief who targeted elderly sister

A man has slammed the sentence handed to a thief who barged into his 80-year-old sister’s home and stole her TV.

Julie Hayworth appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court via video link for sentencing after admitting theft and breaching her curfew at an earlier hearing.

The 28-year-old, of Seaton Walk, Aberdeen pushed past the pensioner, entered her home and then took the television, money box and mobile phone from the Ash-Hill Place property on April 26.

Hayworth avoided jail and was given an 18-month social work supervision order and a six-month restriction of liberty order.

The television was later recovered by police.

Andy Davidson, 65, has slammed the sentence handed out at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and branded it a “mockery.”

He believes the sentence may not deter Hayworth offending again.

Mr Davidson said: “It means nothing because she is free to do it again.

“It is pathetic and a waste of taxpayer’s money.

“She clearly cannot behave herself this woman. These people know they can get away with these things. That is not a punishment for anybody.

“There is nothing we can do about it.”

Speaking at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Hayworth’s defence agent Christopher Maitland said his client accepted she was responsible for the theft from her neighbour.

He said: “She is someone who suffers from a learning disability and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“She has started to thinking about her own actions and these are clearly serious offences she has committed.

“Miss Hayworth has accepted full responsibility for this.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan said Hayworth needs to take her sentencing “seriously” if she is to keep out of trouble.

He said: “The impression one gets from her is she is about as vulnerable person as you are ever likely to encounter. You begin to think is this really the behaviour of a vulnerable person or that of a wicked person?

“But I do accept you are a vulnerable person and this has been highlighted by the social workers you are working with.

“You need to take these disposals seriously and do all you can to avoid future offending.”

Andy previously branded Hayworth “pond life” and praised the police who came to his sister’s aid following last month’s theft.

He said: “The police were excellent. They came so quickly, she said.

“She said one or two officers had stayed with her and some others had gone up to the woman’s flat but couldn’t gain entry.

“She has a small TV in her bedroom and they asked would she rather have it in the living room.

“They set it up for her in the lounge and they made her a cup of tea.”