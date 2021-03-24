Hibs fan banned from football after throwing glasses and chairs in Aberdeen bar

A Hibs fan has been banned from attending football matches after flinging glasses and chairs during a pub rammy when Aberdeen scored.

Dale Pryde had travelled up to Aberdeen from Edinburgh for the fixture between the two sides on March 7 last year – the last before Covid-19 cut the season short.

But instead of going to Pittodrie Stadium, the 24-year-old watched the match at the Pittodrie Bar on King Street with a number of other Hibernian supporters.

© SNS Group

Hibs went 1-0 up in the game, but when Aberdeen came back to go 2-1 up, tensions were heightened in the bar, and items were thrown.

A window was also broken during the rammy.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

Crown narrative

Fiscal depute Darren Harty told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pryde threw glasses, bottles and even chairs during the unsavoury scenes – and he also made derogatory comments involving sheep.

Mr Harty said the incident was sparked when Aberdeen scored their second goal to go 2-1 up, adding that “tensions were heightened” in the pub.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

Aberdeen FC went on to win the game 3-1.

The charges

Pryde, whose address was given in court papers as Albert Street in Edinburgh, previously pled guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm.

He shouted, swore, threw glasses, bottles and chairs, and made derogatory remarks.

And Pryde also admitted being in possession of cocaine, a class A drug.

He appeared before the court without a solicitor representing him.

A co-accused had previously been acquitted following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Sentence

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin ordered Pryde to pay a fine total totalling £540 and imposed a football banning order lasting six months.

The order prohibits Pryde from attending regulated football matches in the UK.

Such orders are often made in courts where an accused person is convicted of an offence relating to football.