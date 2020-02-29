Hero firefighter tackled Aberdeen yob who stole phone from pizza delivery driver’s car

A yob broke into a pizza delivery driver’s car and stole his phone – but was tackled by a hero firefighter as he tried to escape.

Marc Henderson struck as the man left his vehicle on Gort Road in Aberdeen while he attended a property to deliver a pizza on November 16.

The 34-year-old smashed a window and grabbed a mobile phone, a holder and a toolkit.

But as he tried to make his escape with the haul, worth hundreds of pounds, a brave firefighter, who was in the area attending an unrelated incident, stepped in.

The firefighter stopped Henderson and managed to restrain him at the scene to allow time for police to arrive.

Depute fiscal Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The owner of the vehicle is a delivery driver and had parked at the locus around 11pm.

“The complainer, when he parked his vehicle, observed the accused in the vicinity indicating as if the delivery the complainer was due to be making was for the accused.

“The accused then walked off and the complainer carried out the delivery.

“When he made the delivery he came back outside and saw the accused in the rear of his car and the accused attempted to run off with the complainer’s mobile phone which the accused then threw to the ground.

“The accused had smashed a window of the vehicle to gain access.

“When running away he was restrained by an on-duty firefighter who was in the vicinity in relation to an unrelated incident.

“The tool kit and mobile phone holder were found near the scene.

“The value of the mobile phone is £250-£300. The toolkit was worth £10. They were handed back to the complainer.”

No value was given for the damage caused to the vehicle.

Defence lawyer Iain McGregor admitted his client had a “lengthy schedule of previous convictions”, and added: “He has his difficulties with drugs.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge deferred sentence on Henderson, of Newton Road, Aberdeen, until next month for reports.