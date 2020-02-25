Have-a-go hero almost blinded in eye-gouge horror at Aberdeen bar

A have-a-go hero was almost blinded after a violent thug gouged his eye following an Aberdeen gala day.

David Edwards first punched a man outside the Langdykes Bar in Cove before running off.

But when his victim’s pal chased after the 19-year-old and rugby tackled him in a garden to make a citizen’s arrest, Edwards “forced his fingers into his left eye”.

It took seven months of hospital visits and uncertainty before his vision fully recovered and experts at one stage feared he may never regain his sight.

Depute fiscal Anna Chisholm told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 9.30pm on June 1, the day of Cove Gala, while the men were standing outside the pub.

She said: “Suddenly and without provocation the accused walked up and punched him on the left side of his face.

“The accused immediately ran away.”

She said the man’s friend then “chased after the accused to apprehend him”.

Ms Chisholm said: “He caught up with the accused in a nearby back garden and tackled him to the ground while trying to effect a citizen’s arrest.”

She said Edwards then “forced his fingers into his left eye”, which was seen by police officers nearby.

He then punched him to the face repeatedly.

When officers intervened they found Edwards flushed and with dilated pupils and believed he was “under the influence of drink or drugs”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Meanwhile his victim’s eye was “extremely swollen” and bleeding and had no vision.

Ms Chisholm said: “Medical professionals were concerned he would never regain sight.”

However, in January, the man reported he had finally regained full vision but was still undergoing treatment for a scratch on the lens of his eye.

Edwards, of South Street, Mintlaw, pled guilty to assault to injury and assault to severe injury.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said his client had “disassociated himself from previous bad influences” and had shown “regret” and “wishes he could turn back the clock”.

He added: “The discomfort he’s felt since the Cove Gala in June is nothing compared to that which has befallen his victim.

“He’s had an extremely worrying year not knowing whether he’s going to lose sight permanently in that eye.

“It’s not lost on Mr Edwards what that man must have been through.”

Mr Kelly added: “He’s matured greatly since he was running wild, drinking far too much and taking recreational cocaine, if there is such a thing.”

He said his client had initially lashed out because he believed the men were talking about him.

Sheriff Philip Mann fined Edwards £500 and gave him a year’s supervision, 150 hours unpaid work and a three-month curfew.