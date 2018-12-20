Gambling addict who embezzled £6,000 from Aberdeen hotel ordered to pay it back

A gambling addict who embezzled £6,000 from an Aberdeen hotel while working as a night shift manager there has been ordered to pay the money back.

Vancelot Varden took the money between June 5 and June 25 2016 while he was a manager at the Hilton Treetops Hotel on Springfield Road, Aberdeen.

The 32-year-old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday for sentencing having previously pled guilty to embezzlement.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Varden, of Newport Road, Cardiff, to pay a £6,000 compensation order to the hotel.

He also ordered Varden to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work within six months, and a nine-month supervision order.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Fiscal depute Lixia Sun previously told the court: “On July 1 2016 a deputy manager was made aware by the banking department of a discrepancy totalling £6,000. An audit was carried out.

“One of the duties of the nightshift manager is banking the money.”

Ms Sun said, following an investigation, a deputy manager approached Varden about it.

She said: “The accused admitted taking the money and had done so due to an addiction to gambling.”

Varden was then suspended and the matter reported to police.

Defence agent Alex Burn previously said a gambling addiction was part of his client’s problem.