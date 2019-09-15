Gambler threatened to ‘smash up’ Aberdeen bookies after losing money

An Aberdeen gambler who threatened to “smash up” his local bookies after losing money on a machine has been jailed.

Alistair Sorrie, 40, had lost money on a gambling machine in the Coral betting shop on Glenbervie Road, Aberdeen, and lost his cool when an employee would not let him use the phone on May 29.

Sorrie, of Victoria Road, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

And yesterday Sheriff Ian Wallace jailed him for two months, making the jail term consecutive to one he is currently serving.

Depute fiscal Lynne MacVicar previously said Sorrie had asked to use the phone to contact his girlfriend but had been told it could not phone external numbers.

She said he then “picked up a chair, raised it above his head and threatened to damage betting machines in the shop, causing the employee to press an alarm to alert his head office”. She added: “The accused also indicated he would ‘smash up the place’.”

Defence agent Gail Goodfellow said her client had consumed Xanax and alcohol at the time, and was “thoroughly ashamed”.

She added: “He became upset by losing money on the betting machines and he reacted inappropriately to being refused access to the phone.”