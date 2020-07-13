GALLERY: Highland League legends race along beach to honour former striker battling MND

Highland League legends have joined forces to raise more than £10,000 in honour of a former striker who has been diagnosed with MND.

Dozens of former players banded together to take part in a 24-hour challenge staged to show solidarity with Martin Johnston.

The father-of-two won three championship medals with Cove Rangers during his career and also played for Peterhead, Elgin City and Brechin City.

He is now facing his toughest challenge, after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2018.

Opponents, old teammates, current players and coaches took part in the 24-hour running challenge from noon on Saturday, each running one hour and passing the relay on to the next participant.

All of the money raised will go the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation which supports MND research.

Former Aberdeen FC defender, Mark Perry, managed to hit the highest distance by running 14.58 km between 4am and 5am on Sunday morning.

Mr Johnston, 42, was then surprised to be greeted by 14 of the runners when he went to watch Edser Tomson finish the last leg of the challenge.

Former Cove and Peterhead teammate, Keith Robertson, said it was a “really special” moment.

He said: “I think he was very, very pleased that we were all there. Some of these people we haven’t seen in five years and with the flick of a switch we were back in the dressing room.

“A lot of money is still coming in. We only set out to raise £5,000 so it is just incredible. We’re so thankful and grateful to everyone that has donated.

“I ran 12.3 km. I was in the zone and I knew Martin was going to come down and see me at the finish so that added motivation and inspiration.

“It was quite emotional, I haven’t seen him in years so to see him there with his family was fantastic.”

The total raised so far is £10,633 and the page will remain online for another week.

Cove Rangers donated £1,000 to the fund and other clubs including Peterhead and Elgin also pledged cash.

People took part from Shetland to Abroath. Current players running included Formartine United’s Daniel Park, Cove’s Connor Scully and Inverurie Locos’ goalkeeper Andy Reid.

Donations can be made online at http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/keith-robertson6