Fury as killer Aberdeen drink-driver has road ban slashed by 11 years

A decision to cut the driving ban of a killer drink-driver by almost half has been slammed.

Martin Henderson was jailed for seven years and four months after he ploughed into Allan Forbes, 70, and also left 18-year-old Chloe Donaldson badly hurt after losing control of his BMW at a bus stop in Aberdeen.

The 30-year-old, who was described as driving like a “maniac”, had previously been banned from the road three times.

He was captured on camera outside the Staging Post pub with a drink in his hand after the crime on November 9 last year.

Henderson was banned from the road for 23 years and seven months but lodged an appeal against the length of his disqualification.

And he has now had it cut by 11 years.

At the appeal hearing his disqualification was slashed to just 12 years and seven months, sparking a furious reaction

Police at the scene of the incident on Inverurie RoadLeading politicians today hit out at the decision to cut Martin Henderson’s driving ban appeal and slammed the reduction as completely going against the protection of the public and justice.

They also branded Henderson “callous” and argued he should never get behind the wheel of a vehicle again.

A spokesman for the Justiciary Office said confirmed that the disqualification period had been cut to 12 years and seven months.

Reacting to the appeal decision, Scottish Conservative justice spokesman and north-east MSP Liam Kerr said: “This was an absolutely horrific incident that the families of Allan Forbes and Chloe Donaldson should be able to feel they have received justice for.

“Mr Henderson’s appalling actions show he is not only remorseless but callous.

“It is therefore even more important both the public is protected from him but also that justice is seen to be done.

“Taking 11 years off his driving ban completely goes against this.”

And North East Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said Henderson should never get behind the wheel of a vehicle again.

He said: “It is a mystery to me why Martin Henderson, his lawyer, or anybody else believes he should ever be in control of a moving vehicle again.

“I hope that he will use his time in prison to reflect on that point, and that he will make a positive choice not to seek to use the licence to drive in the 2030s which he has been handed by the appeal court.”

During his sentencing hearing previously Henderson, who had admitted to causing the death of Mr Forbes and severely injuring Miss Donaldson due to dangerous driving, was told by Lord Mulholland told him: “While under the influence of alcohol, you drove like a maniac.”

The judge went on to tell him: “You then only thought of yourself. Instead of helping the poor people you had harmed, you fled the scene and went to a nearby pub

“You consumed more alcohol then went home and had even more alcohol.

“You then despicably lied to police when you reported your car stolen.”

A previous hearing was told how oil company engineer Henderson met a work colleague before the incident and they were seen drinking in two pubs in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire.

Henderson was said to have had two and a half pints of lager along with a meal before making the 10-mile journey to Bucksburn.

He was clocked at one stage doing 97mph in a 40mph zone.

Shortly before the fatal incident, Henderson was then going at more than double the limit in a 30mph area.

He went on to overtake another car at high speed on the approach to a bend.

Henderson soon lost control of his BMW estate, hit a vehicle before eventually smashing into the bus stop.

Mr Forbes – a retired bus driver – had been standing there waiting to meet his youngest son.

The OAP – who had kept in good health – suffered “catastrophic unsurvivable injuries” after being hurtled into a nearby car park due to the force of being hit.

Miss Donaldson ended up with a broken nose and leg, which required surgery and seven metal pins being inserted.

Henderson, also of Inverurie, further admitted in court to attempting to pervert the course of justice by leaving the scene and claiming his car had been taken.