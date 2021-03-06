Man jailed after fruit machine meltdown in Aberdeen pub

A man has been jailed after hurling chairs around an Aberdeen pub and calling a member of staff a paedophile.
Ian Gray went into Archibald Simpson’s on Castle Street on October 30 2019 despite being banned from the premises.
The 39-year-old began playing a fruit machine only for a pub worker to unplug it and he then became “irate”.
