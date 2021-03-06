Show Links
News / Local / Court

Man jailed after fruit machine meltdown in Aberdeen pub

by David Proctor
06/03/2021, 12:00 pm Updated: 06/03/2021, 12:06 pm
© Evening ExpressDanny McKay
Ian Gray leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A man has been jailed after hurling chairs around an Aberdeen pub and calling a member of staff a paedophile.

Ian Gray went into Archibald Simpson’s on Castle Street on October 30 2019 despite being banned from the premises.

The 39-year-old began playing a fruit machine only for a pub worker to unplug it and he then became “irate”.

