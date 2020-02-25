Four-year ban for driver who crashed into bridge after racing on north-east road

A dangerous north-east driver has been handed a four-year road ban after racing two other vehicles before a horror crash that left his friend requiring surgery on a spinal fracture.

Cameron Fleming was driving his Corsa on the A93 and B993 near Birley Farm, Torphins, with two passengers when he lost control and “went flying” into a bridge on August 4 2018.

The 22-year-old suffered a fractured vertebrae, while one of his pals also sustained a similar injury requiring surgery and another suffered a fractured pelvis.

Fleming, of Main Street, Sauchen, pled guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Sheriff Philip Mann handed Fleming 225 hours of unpaid work on top of a four-year driving ban.

Defence lawyer Ross Taggart said: “Not a day goes by when he does not regret his actions on this day and the impact on his two friends. This was an extremely silly piece of driving and of course the consequences were fairly catastrophic.”

Depute fiscal Felicity Merson previously told the court Fleming exclaimed “that’s 120” moments before the horror crash happened.