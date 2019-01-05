North-east thug drove car at crowd after club row

A north-east man has been banned from the road for four years for driving at a group of pedestrians after a “dispute” outside a nightclub.

Ryan Crossby, 27, of Greentrees Gardens, Inverurie, drove at a number of pedestrians outside Edward’s nightclub in the town in the early hours of the morning after an earlier dispute with the group.

He went on to drive off at speed during the incident on February 17, with his car almost toppling over at one point.

His driving sparked a police chase, but officers had to abandon a pursuit due to the manner of his driving.

Crossby previously pled guilty to dangerous driving, as well as driving without a licence or insurance.

Sheriff Ian Wallace disqualified Crossby from driving for four years, as well as handing him 300 hours of unpaid work and a year’s supervision order.

Fiscal depute Callum Thomson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Crossby had been in the club until 3am. He added Crossby was seen “being involved in a dispute with another group” before getting into the car.

Mr Thomson said: “It was observed to screech across the road and towards the group of individuals that the accused had been seen to have a confrontation with earlier.”

He added: “An eyewitness was of the view the group only narrowly missed being struck by the vehicle.”

The vehicle then continued to drive dangerously at speed, “almost toppling over” at one point.

One eyewitness phoned police as she thought “the intention of the driver was to knock pedestrians over”.

Mr Thomson said the car pulled out in front of a marked police vehicle and officers “immediately attempted to pursue the vehicle” and observed it driving “at excessive speed” and “in the face of oncoming traffic”.

He said: “The vehicle was then seen to mount the pavement and nearly collide with a wall.

“The vehicle was then observed to lose control on a left hand bend and strike the offside of the kerbstone, smashing the concrete before accelerating away with the wheels spinning.

“The constables who were in the following car were requested to stop pursuing the vehicle due to the manner of driving.”

The vehicle was later found abandoned close to Crossby’s home.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said the offence was “verging on impossible to mitigate” but that his client was “ashamed of his behaviour”.

He said: “He knows his behaviour could have resulted in serious consequences.

“It’s highly regrettable he’s got himself involved in this utter folly.”