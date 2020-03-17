Four people in court after heroin worth £3,000 seized in Aberdeen

Four people have appeared in court after heroin worth £3,000 was seized by police in Aberdeen.

Johnathan Richards, 42, and Alfie Johnson, 34, both of London, along with Lee Smith, 40, and Angela Coutts, 33, both of Aberdeen, all appeared in private at the city’s sheriff court in connection with the matter.

They all faced a charge of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

It comes after police, acting on intelligence, executed a drugs search warrant on Sandilands Drive in Aberdeen on Sunday.

Heroin worth around £3,000 along with a “high four-figure sum” of cash was seized.

The four accused made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

They were all released on bail while the case against them was committed for further examination.

No date was fixed for their next appearance.