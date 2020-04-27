Four people appear in court after almost £10,000 of drugs seized from Aberdeen property

Four people have appeared in court in connection with the discovery of £9,500 worth of drugs in Aberdeen.

Police found a quantity of cocaine and heroin at a property in Northfield’s Moir Drive yesterday.

Charles Murray appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today and is accused of driving without a licence, driving without insurance, to be concerned in the supply of drugs and being in possession of an offensive weapon.

The 54-year-old, whose address was given as Nottingham, made no plea.

He was remanded in custody and the case was continued for further examination. Murray will appear again in eight days.

Kelvin Bird, 33, from Nottinghamshire and Colin Tideswell, 27, from Nottingham are accused of two charges each of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Paris Bird, 33, of no fixed abode, also faces two charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

All three were released on bail.