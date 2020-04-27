Four people appear in court after almost £10,000 of drugs seized from Aberdeen property

Four people have appeared in court in connection with the discovery of nearly £10,000 of drugs in Aberdeen.

Police found a quantity of cocaine and heroin in Northfield’s Moir Drive area on Sunday.

Charles Murray appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and is accused of driving without a licence, driving without insurance, to be concerned in the supply of drugs and being in possession of an offensive weapon.

The 54-year-old, whose address was given as Nottingham, made no plea.

He was remanded in custody and the case was continued for further examination. Murray will appear again in eight days.

Kelvin Bird, 33, from Nottinghamshire, and Colin Tideswell, 27, from Nottingham, are accused of two charges each of being concerned in the supply of drugs. Paris Bird, 33, of no fixed abode also faces two charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

All three were released on bail.

Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson of Aberdeen CID, said: “Tackling drug dealing is a priority for us and we will continue to proactively and robustly deal with those involved in this trade.”