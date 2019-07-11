Four men who stamped on victim’s head on Aberdeen street spared jail

Four men who stamped on a man’s head on an Aberdeen street have been spared jail.

The court heard how victim Artur Kosmalski had become involved in a dispute with one of the men on Bridge Street, Aberdeen, on February 9 – and was then attacked by all four.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard yesterday CCTV captured the incident and showed that four men were involved.

They are Albert Damean, 19, of Montgomery Road, Aberdeen, Connor Duncan, 18, of Market Street, Stoneywood, Eythan Eite, 19, of Greenburn Terrace, Bucksburn, and Itthiphon Sutthikon, 18, of Ferrier Gardens, Aberdeen. Each admitted a single charge – assaulting Mr Kosmalski and punching him on the head and body, kicking him on the head and body and stamping on his head.

The court heard the accused, who were each represented by different defence agents, had been “chastened” by the experience of the judicial system. They were each making efforts to make positive changes in their lives, Sheriff Ian Wallace was told.

Sheriff Wallace said the four were guilty of a “serious assault on a public street”.

He ordered Damean to do 150 hours unpaid work and gave him a nine-month community supervision order.

Duncan was told to do 120 hours unpaid work, while Eite was ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work and stay home from 9pm to 7am daily for five months.

Sutthikon was fined £400.