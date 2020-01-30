Four men on trial accused of attacking motorcyclists on north-east road acquitted of attempted murder charge

Four men who are standing trial accused of attacking a group of motorcyclists have been acquitted of an attempted murder charge and a breach of the peace allegation.

Prosecutors withdrew an allegation that Ian Ewing, 44, Patrick Noble, 52, Kyle Urquhart, 22, and Ian Yeomans, 57, attempted to murder a man called Alistair Thompson.

Prosecutors claimed the alleged attack took place on the A98 road near Cullen, Moray, on September 8 2018. It was claimed the four men drove a car at Mr Thompson.

However, prosecutors withdrew the charge against the quartet on the fifth day of proceedings against them at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The Crown also withdrew an allegation which claimed the four committed a breach of the peace at the same location on the same date.

Prosecutors claimed they conducted themselves in a disorderly manner and with their faces masked, brandished weapons.

The Crown also amended another charge of attempted murder facing the four men.

It was claimed they attempted to murder a motorcyclist called John Sutherland.

However, the men are now alleged to have assaulted Mr Sutherland to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

They continue to stand trial.

Prosecutors claim on September 8 2018, at the A98 Fochabers to Banff road at Cullen, the four men assaulted Colin Sutherland.

It’s claimed they drove a car at him, collided with him at “speed” and this caused him to fall from his bike and lose consciousness.

Prosecutors say they repeatedly struck him on the head and body with a claw hammer, a tyre iron and a baseball bat before repeatedly kicking him on the body.

It’s claimed they cut his clothing with a knife and attempted to murder him.

The Crown also claims they assaulted Edward Forrest by striking him on the head and body with a claw hammer which rendered him unconscious.

They are also alleged to have assaulted Nicky Syratt to his “injury and danger” of his life.

Prosecutors also claim that on September 8 2018 at the A96 road near to Inveramsay Bridge near Inverurie, Mr Yeomans had “without reasonable excuse or lawful authority” two lock knives in his possession.

Ewing, of Stonehaven, Noble, of Aberdeen, Urquhart, of Aberdeen, and Yeomans, of Peterhead, have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial continues.