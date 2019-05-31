Four men accused of stamping on man’s head in Aberdeen city centre

Four men are to stand trial accused of stamping on a man’s head.

It follows a hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Albert Damean, 19, of Montgomery Road, Aberdeen, Connor Duncan, 18, of Market Street, Stoneywood, Eythan Eite, 19, of Greenburn Terrace, Bucksburn, and Itthiphon Sutthikon, 18, of Ferrier Gardens, Aberdeen, face a single charge.

They all deny assaulting a man by punching and kicking him on the head and body and stamping on his head while acting together on Bridge Street, Aberdeen, on February 9.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Sheriff Ian Wallace heard that preparations are in place for the trial.

All the accused were released on bail and told they must appear at the court on the day of the trial, which is to take place on June 11.