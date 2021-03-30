Four in dock on ‘danger of life’ charge after man injured in alleged assault with blade

A man and three women have appeared in court on assault to “danger of life” charges after an alleged attack with a blade in Aberdeen.

A 40-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the incident at a property on Sandilands Drive.

Police raced to the scene on Saturday evening after receiving a report of a “disturbance”.

It’s understood the incident involved a bladed item.

Levi Harrison, 22, Natalie McGregor, known as Murdoch, 18, Geraldine Murdoch, 36, and Diane Simpson, known as Henderson, 44, have all now appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing charges over the incident.

All four, whose address were all given as Aberdeen, face a charge of assault to severe injury and danger of life, while Natalie Murdoch and Harrison also face additional charges.

They both face charges of possession of an offensive weapon, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, and assault.

And they also are also charged with resisting, obstructing or hindering police and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

All four made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing, and the case against them was committed for further examination.

Henderson, Geraldine Murdoch and Natalie Murdoch were all released on bail, however Harrison was remanded in custody.

He is expected to appear again over the matter within the next week.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of a disturbance at a property on Sandilands Drive in Aberdeen which happened around 10.30pm on Saturday, March 27.

“A 40-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“A man, 22 and three women, aged 44, 36 and 18, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. They all appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, March 29.”