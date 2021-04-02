Four in court for second time after cannabis worth £1m seized in Peterhead

Four men have appeared in court for a second time after police seized more than £1 million worth of cannabis in Peterhead.

Justas Brazinskas, 25, Romualdas Galdikas, 42, Arturas Litkinas, 31, and Tadas Jurjonas, 44, all of Peterhead, are accused of several charges of producing and supplying a controlled drug.

Brazinskas and Jurjonas each face four charges of producing a drug and one of being concerned in the supply of drugs.