Four in court following two-car crash at Aberdeen bypass junction

Four people have appeared in court following a crash on a busy north-east road.

The two men and two women appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the two-vehicle crash at the Westhill roundabout on the A944 on Monday afternoon.

Alexander Sangster, 24, appeared in private and faces a string of charges under the Road Traffic Act including dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

Sangster, of Aberdeen, made no plea and was remanded in custody.

The case was continued and he is expected to appear again next week.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Carly Cairns, 19, Andrew Reid, 26, of Girdleness Road, Aberdeen, and Chloe Farmer, 22, of Hilton Road, Aberdeen, have also appeared in connection with the incident.

The trio are accused of allowing themselves to be carried in a car which had been taken without lawful authority on October 21 at Elphinstone Road, Inverurie, Tumulus Way, Kintore, A96 Inverurie to Aberdeen road, Woggle Road, Old Skene Road, Westhill Drive and A944 Westhill to Aberdeen road.

Cairns, of Fife Street, Banff, is also accused of being in possession of cannabis on the A944 at Westhill.

Cairns, Farmer and Reid pled not guilty and will appear again in January.