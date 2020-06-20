Four in court charged with assault and robbery after disturbance at Aberdeen high rise

Four people have appeared in court charged with assault and robbery following a disturbance at an Aberdeen high rise.

Residents of Linksfield Court reported a large police presence at about 10.50pm on Wednesday, with five police vehicles seen around the building, remaining on scene for more than an hour.

Officers later confirmed inquiries were ongoing into the incident and confirmed four people had been arrested.

Police described the incident as a “disturbance” at a flat in the block.

And now three men and a 17-year-old boy have appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

Jack Hulse, 19, of Aberdeen, Lethabo Sithole, 18, of Merseyside, Callum Tingle, 20, of Wirral, and a 17-year-old male, of Aberdeen, all appeared facing a charge of assault and robbery.

They did not enter a plea and were released on bail while the case against them was committed for further examination.

A date has yet to be fixed for their next appearance over the matter.