Four in court after drugs recovered from north-east property

Three men and a woman have appeared in court after thousands of pounds worth of drugs were discovered in the north-east.

Kutenda Machakata, 33, Matthew McDonald, 19, Liam Ramsey, 22, and Jaydene Southworth, 23, all appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

It comes after officers from the Fraserburgh CID Proactive unit executed a drugs warrant at an address on Longate, Peterhead, on Wednesday.

A quantity of Class A drugs, with an estimated value of over £2,500 and more than £1,000 in cash was recovered.

All four accused faced two charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs,and McDonald, of Peterhead, also faced an additional charge of intentionally obstructing a person in the exercise of their powers to search and obtain evidence.

Machakata, of Aberdeen, Southworth, of Fraserburgh, Ramsey, of Peterhead, and McDonald did not enter a plea and were all released on bail while the case against them was committed for further examination.

No date has been fixed for their next appearance.