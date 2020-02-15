Former teacher on trial accused of sexually assaulting pupils at Aberdeen school

A former teacher has gone on trial accused of sexually assaulting pupils at an Aberdeen school.

Thomas Neill Montgomery, 67, is on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court accused of lewd, indecent, and libidinous practices and behaviour towards two pupils at Aberdeen Grammar School in the 1990s.

He is alleged to have touched one girl’s legs and attempted to touch her genitals on various occasions.

And he is also accused of touching another female pupil on the leg on one occasion.

Montgomery, of Burns Road, Aberdeen, denies the charges.

Yesterday one of his alleged victims took to the witness stand.

Under questioning from Fiscal Depute Anne MacDonald, she told the court about being called to see Montgomery on multiple occasions.

She said: “He used to lock the door when we went in and he would sit right next to me and he would always try to touch me, or he did touch me.”

She added: “I would brush his hand off but he would come back and put it on the inside of my thigh.

“He would try to push his hand right up into my crotch. He would try to touch my pants. That area.”

Ms MacDonald said: “Did he?”

The witness replied: “I think I always managed to push him away.”

The fiscal depute asked the woman how this made her feel. She said: “I knew it was wrong. He made me uncomfortable and I didn’t want to be there.”

She went on to tell the court about disclosing to her friends about what allegedly happened. She said: “I would just say he was a dirty old perv and was touching my leg again.”

The witness added: “We used to call him dirty pervy Montgomery.”

Cross-examining the witness, defence counsel Gavin Anderson put it to her “at no stage did he ever touch you in an inappropriate fashion of the sort you have described”, adding: “That didn’t happen, did it?”

She replied: “It did.”

Asked why she didn’t report the matter to police until last year, she said she made the decision after watching the movie Spotlight.

Aberdeen City Council confirmed he was no longer employed by the local authority.

The trial continues and will call again in April.